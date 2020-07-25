JUST IN
Stylam Industries standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.61% to Rs 70.31 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 14.24% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.61% to Rs 70.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales70.31112.70 -38 OPM %20.7215.03 -PBDT12.8314.40 -11 PBT7.4910.30 -27 NP5.606.53 -14

