Stylam Industries standalone net profit declines 14.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.61% to Rs 70.31 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries declined 14.24% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.61% to Rs 70.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

