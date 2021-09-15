Subex extends its revenue maximization capabilities to network edge

-
Subex announced it has broken new ground by now extending its revenue maximization capabilities to the network edge. This marks a significant achievement for the company as it will now be able to help telecom operators and subscribers to take actions proactively and prevent fraud faster and accurately by arresting it at the source. This also signifies an important milestone in the company's 5G roadmap. Towards this, Subex announced that the U.
S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company's patent application no. 11108914.
With this patent, Subex moves revenue maximization to the edge, thereby setting standards for operators to proactively identify monetization opportunities. At the same time, it will now move a step closer to detecting and preventing risks such as digital fraud to prevent damage before it happens.
Moving revenue maximization to the edge marks a significant development for the industry as a whole. As the telecom industry accelerates its journey to 5G and opens new revenue streams from the enterprise domain, mobile edge computing will become imperative for operators to make decisions faster, with enhanced reliability and agility. This has, further, made it mission-critical for operators to move their revenue maximization efforts closer to their subscribers, to the edge to truly leverage the potential opportunities provided by 5G and prevent any associated risks.
Through this patent, Subex will now be able to help operators:
Enable better and faster decision-making and risk prevention at the source of the problem Proactively identify monetization opportunities Prevent exposures to digital fraud at the user equipment level Provide seamless customer experience.
