Piramal Enterprises Ltd sees excellent buying

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2454.8, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 15846.7. The Sensex is at 52842.36, up 0.51%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has gained around 44.4% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 220.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

