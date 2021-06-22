GPT Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Orient Abrasives Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2021.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 80.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57028 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 16.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47209 shares in the past one month.

Orient Abrasives Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41183 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd rose 19.84% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd added 16.54% to Rs 342. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3040 shares in the past one month.

