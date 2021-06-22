GPT Infraprojects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 21.34% in the December 2020 quarter
Orient Abrasives Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2021 quarter
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 783.16% in the March 2021 quarter
KM Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Orient Abrasives Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2021.
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Orient Abrasives Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2021.
GPT Infraprojects Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 80.45 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57028 shares in the past one month.
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 16.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47209 shares in the past one month.
Orient Abrasives Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41183 shares in the past one month.
G G Engineering Ltd rose 19.84% to Rs 29.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd added 16.54% to Rs 342. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3040 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU