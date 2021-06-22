Bharat Forge Ltd soars 1.63%, Gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 741.5, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.98% in last one year as compared to a 51.34% gain in NIFTY and a 55.99% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10401.15, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 106.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

