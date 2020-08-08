Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit rises 155.17% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of Ravi Leela Granites rose 155.17% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.80% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 31.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

