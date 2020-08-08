Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit rises 155.17% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.30% to Rs 7.80 croreNet profit of Ravi Leela Granites rose 155.17% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.30% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.80% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 31.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.808.60 -9 31.6841.85 -24 OPM %20.51-22.44 -11.401.77 - PBDT1.48-0.19 LP 2.272.14 6 PBT0.95-0.32 LP 1.281.68 -24 NP0.740.29 155 0.421.81 -77
