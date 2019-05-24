Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 45.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 383.71 crore

Net profit of declined 45.84% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 383.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 370.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.17% to Rs 151.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 1409.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1281.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

383.71370.601409.501281.9515.1014.3514.3615.2356.2545.01196.34185.9639.6130.06131.52128.2712.1822.49151.5688.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)