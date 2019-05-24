Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit declines 45.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.54% to Rs 383.71 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 45.84% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.54% to Rs 383.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 370.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.17% to Rs 151.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 1409.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1281.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales383.71370.60 4 1409.501281.95 10 OPM %15.1014.35 -14.3615.23 - PBDT56.2545.01 25 196.34185.96 6 PBT39.6130.06 32 131.52128.27 3 NP12.1822.49 -46 151.5688.03 72
