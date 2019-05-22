Sumeru Industries standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sumeru Industries declined 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales01.34 -100 02.68 -100 OPM %05.22 -0-6.34 - PBDT0.080.19 -58 0.080.13 -38 PBT0.060.17 -65 00.05 -100 NP0.090.17 -47 0.030.04 -25

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:07 IST

