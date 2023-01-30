Sun Pharma acquires three brands from Aksigen

The drug maker announced that it has acquired three brands Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care (Aksigen).

Aksigen Hospital Care is a Mumbai-based research driven healthcare entity with more than two decades of experience in the healthcare field.

All the brands are approved by the drugs controller general of India (DCGI) for post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgery and dental procedures.

Disperzyme and phlogam tablet is a pain-relieving medicine, used in the treatment of various conditions such as fever, headache, arthritis-related pain, menstrual cramps, and toothache.

Disperzyme and Phlogam are the first enzyme-bioflavonoid combination of Trypsin, Bromelain and Rutoside (TBR) to complete a clinical study in India and get DCGI approval. The brands were registered and launched in India by Aksigen in 2013.

The overall market of proteolytic enzyme for healing, pain and edema in India is around Rs 500 crore (as per IQVIA data MAT Nov 2022).

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO-India business, Sun Pharma, said, The addition of Disperzyme and Phlogam further strengthens our anti-inflammatory portfolio. This systemic enzyme therapy combination is being used to control edema and it speeds-up the healing process. In a comparative clinical trial in India, the brands provided significantly better control and resolution of post-operative pain and inflammation.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 10.5% to Rs 2,262.22 crore on 13.1% jump in net sales to Rs 10,809.19 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

