Sun Pharma gains on deal for acne cream with Cassiopea

-
ALSO READ
Five drug makers collaborate for clinical trial of Molnupiravir
Sun Pharma gains after licensing agreement with Ferring Pharma for Caritec in India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signs licensing agreement with Eli Lilly
Sun Pharma Q4 PAT jumps 124% to Rs 894 cr
Barometers trade near day's high; breadth remains strong
-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1.06% to Rs 701.35 after the company and Cassiopea SpA announced the signing of license and supply agreements for Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) in the United States and Canada.
The USFDA approved Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) in August 2020 for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older. Acne, being the most prevalent skin condition in the U.S., affects up to 50 million Americans annually. The last FDA approval of an acne drug with a new mechanism of action (MOA) occurred nearly 40 years ago.
Cassiopea SpA is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing essential dermatological conditions.
Under the terms of the above referred agreements, Sun Pharma will have the exclusive right to commercialize Winlevi in the United States and Canada, and Cassiopea will be the exclusive supplier of the product. Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of US $45 million, potential commercial milestones totalling up to US $190 million and customary double-digit royalties. The agreements will close upon the expiration of the HSR waiting period.
Winlevi is expected to be available in the U.S. in Q4 calendar 2021.
Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America of Sun Pharma, said: "Sun Pharma is pleased to enter into a collaboration with Cassiopea SpA. Winlevi is a new class of topical medication in dermatology and will complement our existing oral acne portfolio. The addition of Winlevi further strengthens our position in the acne segment and reinforces our deep commitment to caring and making a difference in the lives of patients."
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 123.62% to Rs 894.15 crore on 4.13% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 8,522.98 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU