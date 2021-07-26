Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2021.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd spiked 15.72% to Rs 918.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25006 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd surged 11.57% to Rs 274.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47193 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd soared 9.92% to Rs 216.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd added 8.70% to Rs 4382. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11831 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd rose 8.55% to Rs 3304.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10477 shares in the past one month.

