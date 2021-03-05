BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eros International Media Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Oswal Green Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2021.

Eros International Media Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Zee Learn Ltd and Oswal Green Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2021.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 138.65 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6493 shares in the past one month.

Eros International Media Ltd lost 9.43% to Rs 29.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72528 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 64.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd pared 8.01% to Rs 11.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd fell 8.00% to Rs 17.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28943 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)