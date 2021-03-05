Volumes soar at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70027 shares

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 March 2021.

Indoco Remedies Ltd recorded volume of 5.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70027 shares. The stock lost 4.21% to Rs.279.00. Volumes stood at 88050 shares in the last session.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd saw volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31402 shares. The stock increased 3.81% to Rs.792.75. Volumes stood at 13635 shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 118.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.37% to Rs.204.10. Volumes stood at 78.12 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd witnessed volume of 498.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 122.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.68% to Rs.33.50. Volumes stood at 125.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd saw volume of 30.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.57% to Rs.251.00. Volumes stood at 18.58 lakh shares in the last session.

