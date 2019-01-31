JUST IN
EIH spurts after good Q3 numbers
Business Standard

Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance approves fund raising up to Rs 26k cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 31 January 2019

The Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 31 January 2019 has approved the proposal of: (a) issuing Secured and Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures, upto Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively, on private placement basis, (b) raising funds by way of issue of secured and/or unsecured, Rupee denominated overseas bonds and/or foreign currency denominated bonds, upto the maximum amount, as permissible under the applicable regulations, ('Overseas Bond Issue'), and (c) authorizing the Bond Issue Committee to undertake decisions in relation to the proposed Overseas Bond Issue.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 11:09 IST

