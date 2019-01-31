Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance approves fund raising up to Rs 26k cr

At meeting held on 31 January 2019The Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 31 January 2019 has approved the proposal of: (a) issuing Secured and Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures, upto Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively, on private placement basis, (b) raising funds by way of issue of secured and/or unsecured, Rupee denominated overseas bonds and/or foreign currency denominated bonds, upto the maximum amount, as permissible under the applicable regulations, ('Overseas Bond Issue'), and (c) authorizing the Bond Issue Committee to undertake decisions in relation to the proposed Overseas Bond Issue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU