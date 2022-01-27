Sun TV Network Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 473.15, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 30.88% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 473.15, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 17013.3. The Sensex is at 56927.99, down 1.61%.Sun TV Network Ltd has eased around 3.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2172.75, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.21 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

