Sun TV Network Ltd extends winning spree

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 396.4, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% fall in NIFTY and a 48.54% fall in the Nifty Media.

Sun TV Network Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 396.4, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 4.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1140.15, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.8, up 0.86% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is down 26.3% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% fall in NIFTY and a 48.54% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 11.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

