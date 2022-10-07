Sun TV Network Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 535, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.71% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% slide in NIFTY and a 4.25% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 535, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 17276.9. The Sensex is at 58059.83, down 0.28%. Sun TV Network Ltd has gained around 4.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2152.6, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 537.8, up 1.58% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is down 0.71% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% slide in NIFTY and a 4.25% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 11.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)