Sun TV Q4 PAT climbs 80% YoY to Rs 449 cr

Sun TV Network reported an 80% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 449.88 crore on 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 781.99 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Q4 FY20.The company's advertisement revenues for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 were up by 8% year on year to Rs 314.87 crore. The subscription revenues for Q4 FY21 grew by 7% to Rs 428.12 crore as against Rs 398.79 crore in the corresponding quarter ended 31 March 2020.
Standalone profit before tax jumped 54.5% to Rs 503.58 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 325.85 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA for Q4 FY21 was up by 9% year on year to Rs 546.79 crore as against Rs 503.51 crore for the previous quarter ended 31 March 2020.
The company posted a 10.8% rise in standalone net profit of Rs 1,520.41 crore for the year ended Mach 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 1,371.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales fell 8.5% to Rs 3,116.59 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Sun TV Network is one of the largest television broadcasters in India, operates satellite television channels across five languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and the Digital OTT Platform Sun NXT.
Shares of Sun TV were down 1.4% at Rs 523.50 on BSE.
