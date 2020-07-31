Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 156.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.92% to Rs 2021.09 croreNet loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 156.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 89.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.92% to Rs 2021.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5307.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2021.095307.13 -62 OPM %2.3711.29 -PBDT-168.75394.69 PL PBT-293.52236.61 PL NP-156.6489.30 PL
