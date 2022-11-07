Archidply Industries standalone net profit rises 12.36% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 103.45 croreNet profit of Archidply Industries rose 12.36% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 103.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales103.4580.57 28 OPM %5.986.80 -PBDT5.054.66 8 PBT4.063.61 12 NP3.002.67 12
