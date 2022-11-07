JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Archidply Industries standalone net profit rises 12.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 103.45 crore

Net profit of Archidply Industries rose 12.36% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 103.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales103.4580.57 28 OPM %5.986.80 -PBDT5.054.66 8 PBT4.063.61 12 NP3.002.67 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU