Archidply Industries standalone net profit rises 12.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 103.45 crore

Net profit of Archidply Industries rose 12.36% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 103.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.103.4580.575.986.805.054.664.063.613.002.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)