Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 294.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 53.97% to Rs 993.18 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 294.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 273.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 53.97% to Rs 993.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 645.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income993.18645.04 54 OPM %58.22-25.87 -PBDT394.92-365.86 LP PBT394.92-365.86 LP NP294.29-273.79 LP
