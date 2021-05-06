Bandhan Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 300.15, down 3.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.01% in last one year as compared to a 59.87% rally in NIFTY and a 68.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 300.15, down 3.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 14706.4. The Sensex is at 48869.09, up 0.39%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has lost around 14.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32783.7, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

