TVS Motor gains on launching 2021 TVS Apache RTR in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company rose 1.33% to Rs 489.15 after the two-wheeler maker introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh.

As per the company's regulatory filing, TVS SmartXonnect technology is displayed on the racing console of the motorcycle and connected to an exclusive mobile application. The bluetooth enabled system shows a range of race analytics to help riders review their riding stance and style. Now, TVS Apache users can access race telemetry, assess their lean angle and obtain information through the handlebar switch. The cluster also provides ease-of- ride options such as turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alert, low fuel warning, and assist.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.05 PS at 8000 RPM and 14.8Nm at 6500 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gear box. It comes with new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer best-in-class long-range light penetration and an enhanced spread. It also gets performance radial tyres with increased traction, control, stability and durability, the company said in a statement post market hours yesterday, 28 December 2020.

TVS Motor Company's consolidated net profit skid 29.4% to Rs 181.41 crore on 5.9% rise in net sales to Rs 5,254.36 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.

