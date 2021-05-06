Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.55%, up for third straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.35, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.47% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% jump in NIFTY and a 40.21% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.35, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14691.4. The Sensex is at 48933.12, up 0.53%. Inox Leisure Ltd has slipped around 2.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1532.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)