Sunflag Iron & Steel Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.17% to Rs 198.50 croreNet loss of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company reported to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.17% to Rs 198.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 486.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales198.50486.11 -59 OPM %3.305.14 -PBDT1.6017.13 -91 PBT-15.457.08 PL NP-15.753.92 PL
