Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 31.64 croreNet profit of Sunil Agro Foods declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 137.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.6432.77 -3 137.89132.07 4 OPM %2.753.57 -2.752.50 - PBDT0.470.94 -50 2.322.50 -7 PBT0.080.39 -79 0.850.88 -3 NP0.050.14 -64 0.460.47 -2
