Sunil Agro Foods standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sunil Agro Foods declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 31.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 137.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

