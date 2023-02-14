Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 69.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.17% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings declined 69.60% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.17% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

