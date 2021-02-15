Volumes jump at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.13 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.25 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels Q2 net loss widens to Rs 53.54 cr
Lemon Tree Hotels opens its 2nd property in Vijaywada
-
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 6.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares
CRISIL Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 February 2021.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 6.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.89% to Rs.44.00. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.
CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 6729 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1925 shares. The stock gained 2.71% to Rs.1,998.95. Volumes stood at 4518 shares in the last session.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 49517 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17157 shares. The stock rose 8.78% to Rs.182.65. Volumes stood at 7666 shares in the last session.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69682 shares. The stock increased 9.87% to Rs.1,219.65. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77472 shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.417.20. Volumes stood at 45808 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU