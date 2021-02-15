Volumes jump at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 6.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares

CRISIL Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 February 2021.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 6.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.89% to Rs.44.00. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 6729 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1925 shares. The stock gained 2.71% to Rs.1,998.95. Volumes stood at 4518 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 49517 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17157 shares. The stock rose 8.78% to Rs.182.65. Volumes stood at 7666 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69682 shares. The stock increased 9.87% to Rs.1,219.65. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77472 shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.417.20. Volumes stood at 45808 shares in the last session.

