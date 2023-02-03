JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zydus Life Q3 PAT rises 24% YoY to Rs 623 cr

Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 1025.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 72.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.51% to Rs 71.38 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India declined 72.63% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.51% to Rs 71.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.38109.00 -35 OPM %10.4718.40 -PBDT8.1420.27 -60 PBT3.1915.81 -80 NP3.1211.40 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU