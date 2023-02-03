Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 72.63% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.51% to Rs 71.38 croreNet profit of Super Sales India declined 72.63% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.51% to Rs 71.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.38109.00 -35 OPM %10.4718.40 -PBDT8.1420.27 -60 PBT3.1915.81 -80 NP3.1211.40 -73
