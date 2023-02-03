Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 72.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.51% to Rs 71.38 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India declined 72.63% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 34.51% to Rs 71.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.38109.0010.4718.408.1420.273.1915.813.1211.40

