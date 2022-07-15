Superhouse Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, GRP Ltd, CMI Ltd and Tierra Agrotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2022.
Superhouse Ltd surged 16.73% to Rs 217 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 942 shares in the past one month.
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd spiked 15.02% to Rs 90. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1381 shares in the past one month.
GRP Ltd soared 12.54% to Rs 1863. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 684 shares in the past one month.
CMI Ltd gained 10.93% to Rs 27.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17784 shares in the past one month.
Tierra Agrotech Ltd jumped 10.69% to Rs 159.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1448 shares in the past one month.
