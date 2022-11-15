Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.17% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.90% to Rs 14.06 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 55.17% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.90% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.0611.08 27 OPM %9.328.21 -PBDT1.241.99 -38 PBT1.081.85 -42 NP0.781.74 -55
