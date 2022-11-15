Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.90% to Rs 14.06 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 55.17% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.90% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.0611.089.328.211.241.991.081.850.781.74

