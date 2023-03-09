Deepak Industries standalone net profit rises 16.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 201.64 croreNet profit of Deepak Industries rose 16.39% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 201.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 165.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales201.64165.41 22 OPM %18.4119.11 -PBDT37.1331.61 17 PBT37.1331.61 17 NP27.7623.85 16
