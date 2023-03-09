Deepak Industries standalone net profit rises 16.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 201.64 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries rose 16.39% to Rs 27.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 201.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 165.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.201.64165.4118.4119.1137.1331.6137.1331.6127.7623.85

