JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shiseido enters into distribution partnership with Shoppers Stop
Business Standard

Tata International standalone net profit rises 133.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.26% to Rs 1314.82 crore

Net profit of Tata International rose 133.61% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.26% to Rs 1314.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1783.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1314.821783.03 -26 OPM %2.34-0.78 -PBDT30.7223.84 29 PBT30.7218.07 70 NP30.7213.15 134

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU