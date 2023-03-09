Tata International standalone net profit rises 133.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.26% to Rs 1314.82 crore

Net profit of Tata International rose 133.61% to Rs 30.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.26% to Rs 1314.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1783.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1314.821783.032.34-0.7830.7223.8430.7218.0730.7213.15

