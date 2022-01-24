Supreme Industries tumbles after PAT degrows 21% YoY in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Orient Electric tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 27% YoY to Rs 38 cr
Century Textiles & Industries Q3 PAT tumbles 67% to Rs 12 cr
Balaji Amines tumbles as Q2 PAT slips 11.76% QoQ to Rs 79.75 cr
The Anup Engineering tumbles after Q3 PAT slides 34% to Rs 6.1 cr
Asian Paints Q3 PAT tumbles 18% to Rs 1,031 cr
-
Supreme Industries slumped 4.37% to Rs 2141 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 21% to Rs 246 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 312 crore in Q3 FY21.
Total consolidated income rose by 5% YoY to Rs 1,948 crore during the quarter.
The overall turnover of value added products decreased to Rs. 665 crores during the current 3rd quarter as compared to Rs. 758 crores in the corresponding period of previous year resulting in a de-growth of about 12%, the company.
EBIDTA fell by 19% to Rs 369 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 454 crore in Q3 FY21. EBIDTA margin was 19% in Q3 FY22 as against 25% in Q3 FY21.
The company has cash surplus funds of Rs 148 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against cash surplus funds of Rs 331 crore as on 30 September 2021.
M. P. Taparia, managing director, The Supreme Industries, said: The Polymer prices were extremely volatile in the quarter. Such a swing in the prices have affected overall demand for the products. The products, where demand were driven strongly by distributors have seen large scale destocking in the quarter. Due to extended rainfall period in the quarter, the demand from agriculture and infrastructure was also deferred.
Overall, the company's volume sale has gone down by around 18%. As the prices have stabilized and on recovery path the distribution channel has started normal working. The company expects good volume growth in the fourth quarter in most of its businesses.
The company's progress in putting up plants at Guwahati, Cuttack and Erode are now moving. All these plants will be operational between April to August this year.
Supreme Industries is a plastics product manufacturer, offering a wide and comprehensive range of plastic products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU