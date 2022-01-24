Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 916.84 points or 4.62% at 18910.93 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 6.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 6%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 5.12%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 5.09%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.66%), NMDC Ltd (down 4.01%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.22%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.02%), and Coal India Ltd (down 1.39%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1458.15 or 2.47% at 57579.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 452.9 points or 2.57% at 17164.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1343.64 points or 4.48% at 28623.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 329.66 points or 3.73% at 8513.82.

On BSE,458 shares were trading in green, 3061 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

