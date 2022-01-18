The Anup Engineering tumbles after Q3 PAT slides 34% to Rs 6.1 cr

The Anup Engineering slumped 10.37% to Rs 1,064 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 33.51% to Rs 6.05 crore on a 60.16% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 47.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 11 crore during the quarter. The order book was at Rs 283.5 crore as on 31 December 2021 while further order worth Rs 17.8 crore has been received in January till date.

The order book as well as enquiry inflows continued to remain robust. On the capex front, the clean room project at Odhav is about to complete in Q4 FY22. The project had got impacted due to COVID-19 in supply chain. As per the press release, the construction activities has been going strong as planned at Kheda project.

In its outlook, The Anup Engineering said that it has prepared itself "to deal with 3rd wave of COVID‐19 and has taken all preemptive measures to vaccinate 100% employees including staff and workmen with strict protocols reinstated in full. With healthy WIP as on 31 December 2021 and operation levels improving, the company is poised to achieve strong execution levels and sales in the coming quarters."

The Anup Engineering caters to wide range of process industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, LNG, fertilizers, chemicals/ pharmaceuticals, power, water, paper & pulp and aerospace with its extensive product range of heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, columns & towers, industrial centrifuges & formed components.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)