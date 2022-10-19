Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 158.52 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 35.28% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.158.52153.8718.0615.1029.1323.5527.0021.7922.0116.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)