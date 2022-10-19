JUST IN
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 158.52 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 35.28% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales158.52153.87 3 OPM %18.0615.10 -PBDT29.1323.55 24 PBT27.0021.79 24 NP22.0116.27 35

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:57 IST

