Surya Industrial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.02% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Surya Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.02% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 94.90% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.073.54 -98 0.9618.84 -95 OPM %-28.57-24.86 --71.88-5.31 - PBDT0.05-0.47 LP 00.03 -100 PBT0.05-0.47 LP 00.03 -100 NP0.05-0.47 LP 00.03 -100
