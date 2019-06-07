Trans Financial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SORIL Infra Resources plans foray in lending business in rural markets
Trans Asia Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Trans Asia Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1.96% in the March 2019 quarter
Sanco Trans reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 2.53 croreNet Loss of Trans Financial Resources reported to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 190.66% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.531.71 48 5.291.82 191 OPM %-398.81-33.33 --189.60-30.22 - PBDT-7.97-0.57 -1298 -7.67-0.55 -1295 PBT-7.99-0.57 -1302 -7.69-0.55 -1298 NP-8.07-0.57 -1316 -7.84-0.55 -1325
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU