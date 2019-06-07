JUST IN
Trans Financial Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 47.95% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net Loss of Trans Financial Resources reported to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.95% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 190.66% to Rs 5.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.531.71 48 5.291.82 191 OPM %-398.81-33.33 --189.60-30.22 - PBDT-7.97-0.57 -1298 -7.67-0.55 -1295 PBT-7.99-0.57 -1302 -7.69-0.55 -1298 NP-8.07-0.57 -1316 -7.84-0.55 -1325

