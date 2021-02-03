Surya Roshni rises after order win

Surya Roshni gained 1.18% to Rs 341.85 after the company said it received an order worth Rs 85.53 crore for supplying API coated grade pipes to Bharat Gas Resources.

In a BSE filing made during market hours today, the company said that it had obtained order amounting to Rs. 85.53 crore for supplying API 5L Grade 3LPE coated line pipes to Bharat Gas Resources (BGRL) for BGRL/BPCL City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in Orissa & Karnataka. The domestic order is to be executed in twelve months.

Surya Roshni manufactures cold rolled steel strips, pipes and tubes, in addition to lamps and other lighting accessories.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 79% to Rs 55.62 crore on a 12.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1578.17 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

