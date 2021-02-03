Volumes jump at P I Industries Ltd counter

-
P I Industries Ltd saw volume of 97102 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18285 shares
Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 February 2021.
P I Industries Ltd saw volume of 97102 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18285 shares. The stock increased 8.63% to Rs.2,242.10. Volumes stood at 31124 shares in the last session.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 21812 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5382 shares. The stock gained 4.21% to Rs.1,819.75. Volumes stood at 8703 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd witnessed volume of 83110 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22720 shares. The stock increased 4.48% to Rs.222.85. Volumes stood at 15457 shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 62517 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17652 shares. The stock rose 7.03% to Rs.300.60. Volumes stood at 7647 shares in the last session.
Astral Poly Technik Ltd clocked volume of 30966 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8893 shares. The stock gained 7.15% to Rs.1,929.95. Volumes stood at 23004 shares in the last session.
