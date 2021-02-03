Shriram City Union Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Somany Home Innovation Ltd and P I Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd spiked 15.89% to Rs 1415.95 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6784 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd soared 14.64% to Rs 280. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17922 shares in the past one month.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd surged 10.13% to Rs 1983.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46229 shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 201.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14842 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd gained 9.01% to Rs 2250. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17993 shares in the past one month.

