Apex Frozen Foods Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 August 2021.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 263.2 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24429 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd crashed 9.55% to Rs 1957.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5518 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd tumbled 7.60% to Rs 1480. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2744 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd pared 7.53% to Rs 62.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93208 shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd slipped 7.19% to Rs 610.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67635 shares in the past one month.

