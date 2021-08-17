Suven Life Sciences Ltd Spikes 5.55%

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has lost 7.76% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.4% rise in the SENSEX

Suven Life Sciences Ltd rose 5.55% today to trade at Rs 83.75. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.5% to quote at 26000.35. The index is down 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 3.57% and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd added 2.6% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 36.02 % over last one year compared to the 45.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd has lost 7.76% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17376 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83134 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 115.8 on 23 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.05 on 13 Nov 2020.

