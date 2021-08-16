Cubex Tubings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd, Century Extrusions Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd and Prime Focus Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 August 2021.

Cubex Tubings Ltd lost 9.84% to Rs 22.45 at 14:14 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10797 shares in the past one month.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 63.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85514 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd crashed 9.38% to Rs 11.02. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd dropped 8.35% to Rs 140.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4032 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd fell 8.32% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6274 shares in the past one month.

