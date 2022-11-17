Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 195.91 points or 0.59% at 33433.96 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Timken India Ltd (up 4.85%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.48%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.24%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.93%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 0.4%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.32%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.29%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.16%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.1%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.9%), KNR Constructions Ltd (down 1.71%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.39%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 100.99 or 0.16% at 61879.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.19% at 18374.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 48.59 points or 0.17% at 28910.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.6 points or 0.43% at 8917.12.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

