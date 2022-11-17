Telecom shares edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 2.58 points or 0.14% at 1806.58 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.01%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.75%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.32%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.23%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.66%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.59%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.49%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 100.99 or 0.16% at 61879.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.19% at 18374.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 48.59 points or 0.17% at 28910.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.6 points or 0.43% at 8917.12.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)