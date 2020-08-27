Suyog Telematics standalone net profit declines 0.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 31.66 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 0.24% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.31.6629.2647.7947.3014.4012.6812.3511.028.178.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)