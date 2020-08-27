Suyog Telematics standalone net profit declines 0.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 31.66 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics declined 0.24% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.6629.26 8 OPM %47.7947.30 -PBDT14.4012.68 14 PBT12.3511.02 12 NP8.178.19 0
