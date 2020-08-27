Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 42.79% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 67.10% in the March 2020 quarter
GMDC gains after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY
NMDC slashes iron ore prices by Rs 50 per tonne
NMDC cuts iron ore prices by Rs 400 per tonne
COVID-19: Guj launches app to track home-quarantined persons
-
Sales decline 52.44% to Rs 240.11 croreNet profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 42.79% to Rs 136.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.44% to Rs 240.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 504.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales240.11504.85 -52 OPM %-0.5922.33 -PBDT34.17147.37 -77 PBT12.18123.89 -90 NP136.1195.32 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU