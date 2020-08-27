Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 42.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.44% to Rs 240.11 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rose 42.79% to Rs 136.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.44% to Rs 240.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 504.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.240.11504.85-0.5922.3334.17147.3712.18123.89136.1195.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)