Cupid standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.14% to Rs 27.94 croreNet profit of Cupid declined 27.45% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.14% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.9434.13 -18 OPM %29.1331.41 -PBDT8.4811.97 -29 PBT7.8411.47 -32 NP5.928.16 -27
