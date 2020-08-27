Cupid standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.14% to Rs 27.94 crore

Net profit of Cupid declined 27.45% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.14% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.9434.1329.1331.418.4811.977.8411.475.928.16

